Society

'We're people': Out Raleigh celebrants react to possible SCOTUS action on same sex marriage

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Out Raleigh celebrants react to possible SCOTUS action

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Music and laughter filled the air along Fayetteville Street outside the ABC11 Raleigh Eyewitness News Center as 'Out Raleigh Pride' returned in person after a pandemic pause.

Some critics of the occasion referenced religion as they stood on street corners using bullhorns to amplify their voices. Opinions like that offend Nicole Goldstein, who came to the celebration with her daughter.

"I am a Christian," she said, "and we go back and look at it from the Bible point of Jesus going, 'Judgement Day will come.' Not your job!"

There's awareness among the crowd of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas's view, expressed in the opinion written for the majority's overturn of Roe versus Wade. He wrote that the Court should also revisit other decisions that are rooted in the Fourteenth Amendment: the right to contraception, same sex sexual activity and same sex marriage. Thomas said overriding those decisions would "correct the error" made by establishing that precedent.

"As someone who's been legally married to my husband for eight years, I would have concerns about any possibility of my marriage being invalidated. I certainly hope it doesn't come to that," said Chuck Small.

"We're people! We're gonna love who we love," said Pen Morgan. "And if you don't like that, I'm not part of your religion and you stay over there. I'll respect you, but you have to respect me at the same time."

"I don't think we should really be in someone else's business that in that way," said Goldstein. "And I think everybody should just try to live the best life they can."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighlgbtqlgbtq prideabortiongay rightssame sex marriagegay marriage
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Abortion rights supporters fill the streets of cities nationwide
Girl dies after being shot, Durham police investigating
1 person dead after shooting in Durham
Out! Raleigh Pride returns to Downtown
After abortion ruling, critics renew blasts at Sen. Collins
Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'
FBI seizes disputed Basquiat artworks from Florida museum
Show More
Where abortion rights stand in NC after Roe v Wade decision
Norway terror alert raised after deadly mass shooting
Hearing set for teen accused of killing, sexually assaulting girl, 10
NC residents, organizations divided on Roe v. Wade ruling impact
Bald eagle snatches Yorkie off porch: VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News