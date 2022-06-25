'We're people': Out Raleigh celebrants react to possible SCOTUS action on same sex marriage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Music and laughter filled the air along Fayetteville Street outside the ABC11 Raleigh Eyewitness News Center as 'Out Raleigh Pride' returned in person after a pandemic pause.Some critics of the occasion referenced religion as they stood on street corners using bullhorns to amplify their voices. Opinions like that offend Nicole Goldstein, who came to the celebration with her daughter."I am a Christian," she said, "and we go back and look at it from the Bible point of Jesus going, 'Judgement Day will come.' Not your job!"There's awareness among the crowd of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas's view, expressed in the opinion written for the majority's overturn of Roe versus Wade. He wrote that the Court should also revisit other decisions that are rooted in the Fourteenth Amendment: the right to contraception, same sex sexual activity and same sex marriage. Thomas said overriding those decisions would "correct the error" made by establishing that precedent."As someone who's been legally married to my husband for eight years, I would have concerns about any possibility of my marriage being invalidated. I certainly hope it doesn't come to that," said Chuck Small."We're people! We're gonna love who we love," said Pen Morgan. "And if you don't like that, I'm not part of your religion and you stay over there. I'll respect you, but you have to respect me at the same time.""I don't think we should really be in someone else's business that in that way," said Goldstein. "And I think everybody should just try to live the best life they can."