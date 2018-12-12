ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. --Recent DNA evidence linking the accused killer of Hania Aguilar, Michael McLellan, to a 2016 rape case has some officials questioning if proper law enforcement work would have saved Aguilar's life.
McLellan, 34, was charged on Saturday with kidnapping, raping, and murdering the 13-year-old, who was taken from her front yard on Nov. 5 while she was waiting to go to school.
On Tuesday, a Robeson County district attorney told ABC11's newsgathering partner The New & Observer that the sheriff's office had the DNA evidence a year before Hania's murder because of a prior rape investigation; however, it did not follow up on the case.
"Using a federal database in 2017, the North Carolina state crime lab discovered that a 2016 rape kit sent from Robeson County matched McLellan's DNA, which was already in the system due to an earlier felony conviction, Robeson County District Attorney Johnson Britt said," reported the N&O.
Britt told the N&O the results from that search were sent to the district attorney's office and then forwarded on a disc to the sheriff's office.
That "hit" on McLellan's DNA should have caused investigators to take another DNA sample to confirm the test, but that didn't happen.
"At some point, it obviously fell through the cracks," Britt told the N&O. "You hate it. You punch yourself."
Investigators said DNA was crucial to making an arrest in Hania's case; officials were able to match DNA samples from a stolen SUV, which was found roughly 10 minutes from where Hania's body was found, to McLellan.
Once arrested in Aguilar's case, McLellan was also charged in the 2016 rape case.
In that case, Britt told the N&O that the suspect removed an air-conditioner, crawled through a window, assaulted a woman at knifepoint after she tried to defend herself with an unfired gun.
When asked if an arrest in the case could have saved the life of the teenage girl, Britt said, "That is something we have talked about."
