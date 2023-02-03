'Change needs to happen': Mourners in Oxford come together for vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols

OXFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dozens of people packed a community center in Downtown Oxford to light candles and share their thoughts about what happened to Tyre Nichols.

They dimmed the lights Thursday for 80 seconds, prayed and marked the time they said it took for police officers in Memphis to chase him down and do something that has horrified people around the world.

"I haven't been able to watch the video myself because it's so tragic," said Shayla Tapp, who came to the event with her daughters. "I haven't shown my kids because it's so tragic. We need to see a lot of change. A lot of change needs to happen. I feel bad for that young man."

Granville County leaders watched the videos and reacted out loud.

"Not only was it a blatant display of police power and abuse, it was also a clear display of Black self-hatred," said Michael Muhammad, who helped organize the event.

Mourners came out Thursday despite the dreary weather to reflect.

"What puzzles me is that if we can't look to law enforcement as an aide and as a helper in the streets, then who do we turn to," said Gerald Latta, president of the Granville County chapter of the NAACP.

Jason Dunkin, a concerned citizen, said he had to watch the video.

"It's messed up, it's devastating that somebody who looks like me has the capacity to do something like that," he said.

Dunkin hopes that the swift action seen in Memphis happens from now on in any situation.

"If the officer isn't the same color or doesn't look like me is it going to be the same thing?" he said "That's what we worry about. Will it be so swift in another situation?"