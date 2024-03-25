Homeland Security raids California home associated with Sean 'Diddy' Combs' film company

Jim Dolan has the latest on the trafficking investigation against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

LOS ANGELES -- Homeland Security agents on Monday raided a Los Angeles mansion associated with rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs and his production company.

The exact reason for the raid was unclear but Combs has recently been associated with legal troubles that include lawsuits over alleged sexual assaults and sex trafficking.

HSI agents were conducting their operations in the 200-block of South Mapleton Drive in Holmby Hills, a wealthy Los Angeles-area enclave known as a home for celebrities and the former Playboy Mansion. The address is associated with Combs' Bad Boy Films production company.

Federal agents were also at a home in Miami associated with Combs.

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement released to the media.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was also on scene in a supporting role, the department confirmed.

Combs is a rapper, producer and entertainment mogul who has won three Grammys and whose net worth was estimated at close to $1 billion by Forbes in 2022.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.