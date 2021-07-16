abc11 together

Robeson County lemonade stand owner looks to inspire, provide jobs to others with special needs

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Robeson County lemonade stand looks to hire those with special needs

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's been nearly a year since Paige Jones and her mother, Tammie Tipton, created their lemonade stand business that sits along N.C. 710 in Red Springs.

"I like doing lemonade stands, and I just feel like... happiness," Jones said.

The duo started Easy Peasy Lemon Squeezy Lemonade Stand in August 2020, when they began to deal with depression from being stuck in their home. Jones, who was volunteering at a Robeson County school, had also lost her job during those months.

Tipton says they built the business on their property and got to work. "In the midst of all of that, we tried to find something to do."

Jones is also on the spectrum. When she was a baby, she contracted spinal meningitis which led to extensive brain damage. Doctors told Tipton that Jones would only live 11 years.

Fast forward to 2021, and Jones is 31-years-old.

After years of defying the odds, Jones is now a co-owner of their thriving lemonade stand. The two have seen an outpouring of support through donations of refrigerators, AC units, and, of course, locals stopping by for a cold drink.

"I'm an inspiring young lady," Jones told Eyewitness News. Both women say this business is about being inclusive and showing, no matter who doubts you or the challenges, people with special needs can be productive members of society.

"This is what a perfect world looks like to us, it's the inclusion," Tipton said.

At some point, Jones would like to return to the classroom and teach art, but until then, she and Tipton will run this business as partners and look to hire on other people who are on the spectrum.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsncspecial needs childrensmall businessabc11 togetherlemonadenorth carolina news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Third Friday Art Walk and Concert returns to Durham
Raleigh group collects school supplies for homeless students
64-year old leukemia survivor biking 3,500 miles for Be The Match
Cary church's Feed the Need Sunday provides food for thousands
TOP STORIES
Has NC's COVID vaccine lottery led to more shots?
COVID cases rise in NC but we're still better off than pre-vaccine
Redacted UNC police audit shows allegations of problems in department
$5K reward offered for info in disappearance of Sampson County woman
UNC to open investigation after leak of Hussman's donor agreement
Woman hit by vehicle, killed in Duke Raleigh Hospital parking deck
Show More
Fayetteville native to be inducted into NC Sports Hall of Fame
He's not even on my payroll: Business owner fights unemployment claim
NCDHHS issues warning over heat-related illness
Nearly 32 percent spike in COVID cases among NC kids 14 and younger
NC man facing charges after bear shot, killed on neighbor's property
More TOP STORIES News