Paintball drive-by shooting under investigation by NCSU officers

Two men fired paintballs at a pedestrian near NC State on Sunday morning.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men fired paintballs at a pedestrian near NC State on Sunday morning.

NC State University Police issued a Wolf Alert asking for help identifying the shooters.

Investigators said the pedestrian was not injured.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday on Hillsborough Street west of North Hall. The shooters took aim out of two trucks, one was a red full-sized truck with an extended cab, dark tinted windows, silver rims and a "squat" style suspension. There was no description given for the second truck.

Anyone with information about the drive-by should contact University Police at 919-515-3000.