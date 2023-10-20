Palestinian American worries for his loved ones in Gaza: 'We don't know if they're alive or dead'

As the war in Israel continues to unfold, Palestinian Americans in the Sandhills are trying to cope as their loved ones face danger in the Middle East.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the war in Israel continues to unfold, Palestinian-Americans in our area are trying to cope as their loved ones face danger in the Middle East.

Ziad Odeh, a Palestinian American man in Fayetteville, stressed that this conflict between Israel and Hamas is complex. He said this war is weighing on his heart and mind because he doesn't know whether his friends in Gaza are alive; communication there has shut down.

"We don't know the situation on the ground," Odeh said. "They get news from their families that they have died in explosions."

Odeh says he grieves all of the innocent lives lost in the conflict.

"Children and women and the elderly -- all of them are being killed innocently," Odeh said. "So it's a tragedy as we speak, and we need a complete ceasefire. We need someone to stop and give access to humanitarian aid at this stage."

Odeh said he's leaning on his community in Fayetteville as he watches the developments unfold. He asked that his fellow Americans learn about the conflict.

"One must educate themselves; if they have a friend that is from that region -- try to question and try to learn," he said.