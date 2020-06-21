Community & Events

Thousands gather to support President Trump along Bogue Sound

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Boat owners took to the Bogue Sound on Saturday to show their support for President Trump.

Video sent to ABC11 shows hundreds of boats lined along the Bogue Sound waving flags in support of the president. According to the Coast Guard, somewhere between 1,500 to 2,000 boats took to Atlantic Beach.

According to a Facebook group, participants gathered along Bogue Sound and sped through the waterfront before turning back.

The parade occurred at the same time Trump hosted a comeback rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnorth carolinaboatscoast guardpresident donald trumpnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC Confederate Monument being removed from Capitol grounds
LATEST: NC COVID-19 hospitalizations see first decrease in 6 days
2 men charged during dispute over Confederate monument in Graham
2nd wave of COVID-19 cases? Experts say we're still in the 1st
Air Force makes history: 1st woman as top enlisted leader
Hot & Humid This Week
Parents of toddlers in Trump's 'racist baby' tweet speak out
Show More
Trump comeback rally features empty seats, staff infections
Documents: Cellphone pings helped find missing Idaho kids' bodies
1 dead, 11 wounded in Minneapolis shooting
Gov. Cooper orders removal of Confederate statues from Capitol grounds
Ainsley's Angels motivating each other through June challenge
More TOP STORIES News