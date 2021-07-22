Dogs fosters needed as more people return 'pandemic puppies' to shelters

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Last year, many people saw the pandemic as an opportunity to adopt a pet since most of us were stuck at home. Now, with many of us going back into the office, one rescue says those pets are getting returned.Perfectly Imperfect Pups, based out of Wake Forest, is a rescue organization that takes in dogs from all over the country.They foster them in hopes of getting them adopted out."People can work and can take care of dogs. Dogs sleep most of the day while you're at work let your dog sleep, better yet adopt another dog to keep them company," said director and founder Nicole Kincaid. She currently fosters several dogs and says local shelters and their organization has been seeing an increase in dogs being returned.She calls them pandemic puppies."A pandemic puppy is basically a dog that people adopted while they are home during the pandemic. And now that people have gone back to work, they don't think that they can still care for it and so they are surrendering them at the shelters and contacting a lot of the rescues in the area looking for someone to take the dog back," she explained.She says to keep up with the increase they need more foster homes."We want to help them we see pleas all the time from the shelters can you please take dogs in we are full and we want I help as much as we can but we can't help without foster homes so you open your home up for a small period of time you're not committing to the dog for life but you are saving a life," she said.Wake County shelters spokesperson Jennifer Federico said Perfectly Imperfect Pets transferred 11 pets in the span of a month. Four of which were puppies, two came in as strays to the shelter, the other two were from the same litter and were owner surrendered.The shelter manager said they are seeing a typical increase in intake for the summer months.We reached out to other shelters and are waiting to hear back.