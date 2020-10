Check out a tour of the home in the media player above.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Triangle Parade of Homes is back and features more than 215 homes that range from $250,000 up to $2.2 million.One of those homes is on Hawthorn Woods Road in Apex.The $824,900 home has a grand two-story foyer and a curved staircase.The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as a gourmet kitchen.Parade of Homes started September 26 runs through the following two weekends.