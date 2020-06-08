Health & Fitness

Paralysis recovery clients hoping for gyms to reopen

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- For nearly three months, exercise equipment has sat unused inside of NextStepRaleigh.

"We weren't really sure how long this was going to last. What the impact would be not just on our people but just on the center," said Yolanda Ortiz, director or training.

Some of its clients are considered at-risk of contracting COVID-19. But when consistency and repetition are the keys to recovery, that much time away can be detrimental.

"Staying at home and not moving and not getting that regular activity can be just as dangerous, maybe more, for some of our people," Ortiz said.

NextStepRaleigh is a paralysis recovery center but it is considered a fitness center. So under the state's Phase 2 directives, it is not able to reopen. So the nearly two dozen clients who rely on the center are forced to try their best to make progress at home.

"They've been asking, 'when are you going to open? When are you going to open?' So it was definitely hard to have to go back and say, 'well, we've got another five weeks,'" Ortiz said.

But when the time comes, Ortiz said they're more than ready to get back to work.

"I'm looking forward to opening back up and just kind of getting back into the groove of things," she said.

Once the center reopens, it will only allow one client in at a time and will do temperature checks. Staff members will wear masks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessraleighgymcoronavirusreopening nc
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC hits new record-high of 739 hospitalizations
When protesters cry 'defund the police,' what does it mean?
Hundreds expected at public viewing for George Floyd today
Officer charged in Floyd's death to make 1st court appearance
Former UNC star Reggie Bullock honors transgender sister
Young boy holds solo protest against racial injustice
NCHSAA lifting dead period on June 15
Show More
LATEST: City of Raleigh lifts curfew
Alamance County race draws more than 2,000 in 'protest'
New Zealand has eradicated coronavirus
The 411: People, let me tell you 'bout my best friend
Cumberland Co. mother arrested after child abuse video surfaces
More TOP STORIES News