Society

Paralyzed NC state trooper makes long-awaited return home in time for the holidays

EMBED <>More Videos

Paralyzed NC state trooper makes long-awaited return home

CRAMERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- For the first time in nearly two-and-a-half years, a North Carolina state trooper who was paralyzed in a motorcycle crash, will get to celebrate Thanksgiving at home with his family in Gaston County.

Chris Wooten has been at a rehabilitation facility in Atlanta since July 2019.

It was then that Wooten was chasing a suspect in Mecklenburg County when his motorcycle was hit by a truck.

He fought to survive and regain his independence. Wooten now gets around using a wheelchair he controls with a straw.

Wooten and his wife, Sharon, left Atlanta on Tuesday morning with an escort of troopers from Georgia and North Carolina to lead the couple home for the holidays.

Before getting to their home in Cramerton, Wooten stopped and got out of his van to greet dozens of troopers lined up at a rest stop on I-85 near Kings Mountain.

"A lot of times you wonder why this happened," Chris said. "For all the people we've met, they've just been so good to us. (It) makes you wonder maybe that's why. It has really made us humble and thankful for all the support."

Read the full story from ABC affiliate WSOC
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycharlottencstate troopersdisabilitywheelchair accessibleholidaync highway patrolthanksgivingfamilyhomemotorcycle accidentbe inspiredgood newsfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
North Carolina offers rebate to attract esports tournaments
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
More TOP STORIES News