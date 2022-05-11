2 Fort Bragg paratroopers injured during training when they miss drop zone, land in neighborhood

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Fort Bragg paratroopers were injured during training Tuesday when they missed their drop zone and landed in a nearby neighborhood.Military officials said one of the soldiers was critically injured and had to be taken to the hospital. The other soldier had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.After the incident, Fort Bragg officials temporarily suspended training. What happened remains under investigation.The two paratroopers were assigned to 3rd Special Forced Group (Airborne).