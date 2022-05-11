Society

2 Fort Bragg paratroopers injured during training when they miss drop zone, land in neighborhood

EMBED <>More Videos

2 Fort Bragg paratroopers injured during training

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Fort Bragg paratroopers were injured during training Tuesday when they missed their drop zone and landed in a nearby neighborhood.

Military officials said one of the soldiers was critically injured and had to be taken to the hospital. The other soldier had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

After the incident, Fort Bragg officials temporarily suspended training. What happened remains under investigation.

The two paratroopers were assigned to 3rd Special Forced Group (Airborne).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfort braggfort braggmilitary
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Raleigh nightclub bouncer missing for nearly 1 week
Baby formula shortage concerns Durham moms
Duke grad responds to commencement speech controversy
People left with unfinished homes, mounting debt
FedEx truck catches fire on I-540
Loved ones, police react to 9-year-old Rocky Mount boy shot
Charity group builds ramp for Hoke County teen
Show More
Shooting inside North Carolina mall injures 1
Teacher vacancies taking toll on educators
Fort Bragg soldiers return home from long deployment in Kuwait
Early voter turnout appears strong 1 week before Election Day
2 NC beach houses collapse into Atlantic surf
More TOP STORIES News