'An all too familiar feeling' Parkland students, politicians and more mourn after deadly Santa Fe High School shooting

Student leaders from the Parkland and March for Our Lives communities took to social media after the school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Town & Country|Noam Galai/WireImage via Getty)

SANTA FE, Texas --
Politicians and notable figures, including those from the March for Our Lives and Parkland communities, are sending their condolences and expressing their heartbreak after a deadly school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas. One Parkland student, Delaney Tarr, wrote, "I should be celebrating my last day of high school, but instead my heart is broken."

PARKLAND
POLITICIANS AND OTHER NOTABLE FIGURES
