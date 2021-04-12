Pets & Animals

Tiny terriers scare off bear at Pasadena hillside home

EMBED <>More Videos

Fearless terriers scare off bear at Pasadena home

PASADENA, Calif. -- Who needs a rottweiler when you've got two little-but-loud terriers to guard your home against furry invaders?

A Pasadena woman, Deedee Mueller, says she's had several encounters with bears at her hillside home.

On Saturday, a bear explored her backyard and then found its way inside her home to sniff around the kitchen.

It didn't take long before Mueller's two terriers, Squirt and Mei Mei, got wind of the intruder.

They came running and barking through the kitchen and into the backyard, creating a big enough commotion that the bear was scared off.

Mueller has posted several other encounters with bears on her YouTube channel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspasadenalos angeles countydogsbear
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Friends, family again search for Morrisville man missing after crash
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Show More
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
More TOP STORIES News