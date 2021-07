Brisk crowds greet return of Peak City Pig Fest

Great competition between the two first responder teams! Apex Fire and Apex Police @PeakCityPigFest pic.twitter.com/gqevEmSrur — ABC11 Together (@ABC11Together) July 24, 2021

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Peak City Pig Fest is back after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.The festival brings more than 25,000 visitors to Apex.You'll find a beer garden, live music and of course plenty of barbecue.The state championship barbeque competition gets underway Saturday at 11 a.m.A total of 42 cook teams will compete for more than $12,000 in prize money.On Friday night, ABC11 morning meteorologist Kweilyn Murphy judged the "Everything Butt Competition," which includes all kinds of food except barbecue.For more information, go to peakcitypigfest.com ABC11 is a proud sponsor for this year's Peak City Pig Fest.