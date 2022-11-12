One person dead after pedestrian struck by car in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh Friday evening.

Raleigh police responded to calls about a crash involving a pedestrian that happened just after 8 p.m. on the 4700 block of Capital Boulevard. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate at this time.

Northbound traffic on Capital Boulevard. is being diverted at Calvary Drive to Louisburg Road.

Anyone who believes they may be able to provide helpful information is asked to go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for instructions on how to report a tip online or by text message. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.