1 person taken to hospital following hit and run crash in Dunn

1 person taken to hospital following hit and run crash

1 person taken to hospital following hit and run crash

1 person taken to hospital following hit and run crash

1 person taken to hospital following hit and run crash

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Dunn.

According to troopers, emergency officials received calls about a pedestrian hit on Long Branch Road between Elm Street Extension and Interstate 95 at around 9 p.m. When EMS arrived, they found a person lying on the side of the road.

The person was taken to Womack Army Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Troopers said the vehicle involved in the incident did not stop.

No more details have been released.