hit and run

Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run in Benson; search underway for driving suspect

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Benson police are searching for a driving suspect involved in what is believed to be an intentional hit-and-run that injured a man late Friday night.

The hit-and-run happening at 11:30 p.m. along the 1400 block of Chicopee Road in the Gaines Mobile Home Park.

On arrival, officers found a 43-year-old man in the roadway and was immediately taken to the WakeMed Center in Raleigh for treatment of serious injuries.

Investigators believe the hit-and-run to be an intentional act.

"We are asking for the public's help to identify and locate the person or persons responsible for this senseless act," Benson Police Chief Greg Percy wrote in a statement. "This type of violence is not typical of our community and the victim and his family deserve to know who did this. Please, if you know something, give us a call."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Benson Police Department at (919) 894-2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bensonhit and runsearchjohnston county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Durham police search for suspect in crash that killed 19-year-old
Police search for pickup connected to fatal hit-and-run
Driver charged in hit-and-run that killed Cary woman walking dogs
Man charged in Durham hit-and-run that injured motorcyclist
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC reports 2,102 COVID-19 cases, 6.6% positive test rate
5 injured in explosion at Virginia shopping center
'Home Improvement' actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested in Oregon
TDs from Angeline, Thomas help NC State beat Duke 31-20
Kerry Washington campaigns for Joe Biden in Durham
Robeson County officer hospitalized after being beaten
Man killed in overnight shooting in Rocky Mount, police say
Show More
Did county election boards guess wrong about early-voting crowds?
Weekly governors' report shows NC back in the 'red zone'
18-year-old shot, killed at Fayetteville home; man charged
Brothers will coach against each other when Duke, N.C. State meet
Black-owned candle making business continues to expand amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News