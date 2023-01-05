Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Erwin

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Erwin police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 100 block of North 10th Street just before 6 p.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian.

The victim was found on the shoulder of the road and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver fled.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family, Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson told a breaking news crew at the scene.

Officials said they are looking for a small red-and white-pickup, possibly a Chevrolet S-10 or an Isuzu model in connection with the crash.