Pedestrian hit, killed on I-95 in Cumberland County

EASTOVER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian died when they were hit by a car on northbound Interstate 95 in Cumberland County.

It happened shortly after 3 a.m. Monday near Eastover and US-13. That's around mile marker 58.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said troopers are still trying to piece together what happened.

Investigators said the investigation included a blue Subaru SUV that ran off I-95, through a fence between the interstate and Poverty Flats Road. A disabled vehicle on the exit ramp onto US-13 was also part of the investigation.

It remains unclear what role either vehicle played in the fatal crash.

Troopers also have not released any identities of people involved in the crash.