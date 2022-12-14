Pedestrian killed in Raleigh crash on Glenwood Avenue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed.

It happened Wednesday shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Glenwood Avenue westbound near Hollyridge Drive.

Police said Otoniel Hernandez, 35, was walking southbound on Glenwood Avenue into oncoming traffic and was struck by a 2001 Toyota 4 Runner traveling westbound on Glenwood Avenue.

Hernandez died as a result of the crash.

The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene. No charges have been filed but the crash remains under investigation.