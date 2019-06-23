Pedestrian struck, killed in Durham

DURHAM, N.C (WTVD) -- A man was struck and killed on N. Roxboro Street near Avondale Drive late Saturday night, according to police.It happened just before midnight when a 2010 Chrysler 300 traveling north on N. Roxboro Street collided with the man, who was running eastbound across the travel lane, according to the preliminary investigation.Police said the investigation is ongoing but excessive speed or impairment do not appear to be factors at this time.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator G. Munter at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29448 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.