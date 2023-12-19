Man arrested after crashing into Wake County deputy's car, fleeing traffic stop

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who crashed into a deputy's car while trying to flee from a traffic stop Tuesday.

WCSO said a deputy attempted to stop the driver about 2 p.m. near Peed Road and Peed Dead End Road, but the driver refused to stop.

While trying to get away, the driver hit a deputy's car, and deputies pursued him to Durham Road and Scenic Drive, where he was taken into custody.

The driver, 59-year-old Philip Keith Spence, had an active warrant for his arrest for felony gun charges and felony drug charges.

Spence now faces additional charges.

Both Spence and the deputy were checked out by EMS. No one was injured.

The incident remains under active investigation, and the North Carolina Highway Patrol has been called to investigate the crash.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood