Crime & Safety

Peloton sued by publishers for using music without permission

EMBED <>More Videos

Peloton sued by publishers for using music without permission: Rick Williams reports during Action News at noon on March 20, 2019.

Peloton is accused in a lawsuit of using more than 1,000 songs without permission for its online fitness classes.

The Wall Street Journal reports the popular home fitness company is being sued by several music publishers.

They allege Peloton used more than a thousand songs by artists they represent without permisson.

The lawsuit is asking for more than $150 million dollars in damages.

Peloton says it's evaluating the lawsuit and sayd it has worked with music publishers and record lables to create their music licensing system.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyworkoutmusiclawsuit
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
6 months of child support wrongly deducted from Raleigh man's paycheck
Man arrested in fatal Zebulon crash has 4 prior DWI convictions
Wake County to give students days off for Muslim holiday, Election Day
Bride discovers secret message from late mom on wedding shoes
20,000 people expected to visit Art in Bloom exhibit this weekend
Chapel Hill entrepreneur to be featured on 'Shark Tank' again
Homeowner finds 45 rattlesnakes underneath his home
Show More
SWEET NEW GADGET: LG develops Keurig for ice cream
Feds seize $12M worth of cocaine at Port of Philadelphia, sources say
Baby chimpanzee born at North Carolina Zoo
Duke Energy warning customers of growing scams online, in person
Ex-Montessori teacher accused of child sex crimes also worked at Triangle summer camps
More TOP STORIES News