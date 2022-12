Emu on the loose in Person County

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A big bird is on the run in North Carolina.

Person County Animal Services said an emu is now on the loose.

Officials say it's at-large in the Hurdle Mills area on Burlington Road.

If the owner is not found a rescue or sanctuary will be called to help with the capture and then transferred into their care.

If you see the emu, contact animal services.