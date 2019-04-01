vandalism

Person to be charged following racist vandalism acts at UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least one person is set to be charged after racist vandalism was found on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill early Sunday morning.

According to a release from Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz, an investigation is underway after Unsung Founders Memorial and an installation outside of Hanes Art Center were vandalized Sunday on campus.

The first incident happened around 1:30 a.m.

Two people were said to have defaced the Unsung Founders Memorial, writing racist and other foul language on it.

University Police contacted the facilities department, and the memorial was cleaned.

Additionally, an installation outside of Hanes Art Center was vandalized with hateful language and racial slurs.

Police are in the process of obtaining an arrest warrant for a person identified on surveillance video. Officials said that person is known to be affiliated with the Heirs to the Confederacy group.

Both incidents are being investigated.

"These events challenge not only our most fundamental community values, but also the safety of our campus. Lawless behavior will not be tolerated, and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions," the interim chancellor said in the release.
crime & safetychapel hillvandalismracism
