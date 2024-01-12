Pest control worker arrested, charged with statutory rape of a child in Tarboro

TARBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Rocky Mount man was arrested and charged after police said a juvenile was raped by a pest control worker in Tarboro.

According to the Tarboro Police Department, police responded to calls about a rape at the Northgate apartments at noon. Officers said an initial investigation found that Gregory Battle, who worked with Morgan Pest Control in Rocky Mount, forcibly raped a juvenile while he was in the apartment.

Police said Battle left just before officers arrived. He was taken into custody around 7 p.m. at the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office.

He was charged with first-degree forcible rape, statutory rape of a child by adult, and felony breaking and entering. Battle is being held at the Edgecombe County Detention Center with no bond.

He'll make a first court appearance on Thursday.