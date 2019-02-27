10-foot great white shark caught off Florida fishing pier

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. (WTVD) --A 10-foot great white shark was caught off a fishing pier in Florida on Tuesday.
According to ABC News, it took the group of fisherman roughly 90 minutes to reel in the nearly 700-pound shark on Navarre Beach.
The whole scene was caught on camera.
One fisherman said the catch was a big, healthy male.
In the video, one man called out, asking for a tape measurer.
The group then circled around the shark on the shore. It was tagged and released into the Gulf of Mexico.
According to the Pensacola News Journal, the information will be sent to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, which monitors marine life.
The shark was not harmed during the catch.
"It was amazing," fisherman Jeremy told ABC News. "Fish of a lifetime."
