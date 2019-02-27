PETS & ANIMALS

10-foot great white shark caught off Florida fishing pier

EMBED </>More Videos

A 10-foot great white shark was caught off a fishing pier in Florida on Tuesday.

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. (WTVD) --
A 10-foot great white shark was caught off a fishing pier in Florida on Tuesday.

According to ABC News, it took the group of fisherman roughly 90 minutes to reel in the nearly 700-pound shark on Navarre Beach.

The whole scene was caught on camera.

One fisherman said the catch was a big, healthy male.

In the video, one man called out, asking for a tape measurer.

The group then circled around the shark on the shore. It was tagged and released into the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the Pensacola News Journal, the information will be sent to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, which monitors marine life.

The shark was not harmed during the catch.

"It was amazing," fisherman Jeremy told ABC News. "Fish of a lifetime."

Related: 'Shark Whisperer' Chip Michalove hooks 3,500-pound great white shark in the Atlantic

EMBED More News Videos

Massive great white spotted off SC coast

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssharksfloridaanimalbeachesFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
73 dead coyotes found behind NC subdivision
Animal hospital delivers 19 Great Dane puppies
Escaped pig lured back home with Oreos
Man captures dog's emotional reaction to 'The Lion King' movie
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Cohen testifies before House committee
Fayetteville officer saves woman from house fire
Illegal payday loans could cost North Carolinians hundreds
Girl Scout hero arrested on drug charges
'Best of Enemies' movie to get early screening in Durham
Sheriff: Service dog's tail amputated after groomer attack
Weight Watchers woes hit Oprah in the pocketbook
North Carolina lawmakers to discuss hands-free driving law
Show More
Raleigh man grieving after police say his wife and daughter killed 5 relatives
Trump, Kim open second nuclear summit with handshake, smiles
Suspect in custody after backing vehicle into Wake County deputy
Fuquay-Varina Police search home as part of child-abuse investigation
Parents don't get full night of sleep until child is 6, study finds
More News