Volunteers provide holiday meals to 175 pets at Cumberland County Animal Shelter

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Volunteers spent Thursday giving out holiday meals to dogs, cats and even a pig at the Cumberland County Animal Shelter.The yearly Thanksgiving and Christmas meals are put together by year-round volunteers within the shelter.Some of the bowls offered vegetables, fruits, chicken, and even some eggs, all abiding the diets of the furry friends.Shelter officials say the food options were approved by veterinarians to ensure nothing in the special meals upset the animals' stomach.All of the food and Christmas-themed items were donated to the shelter and helped feed more than 100 dogs and around 75 cats.One young volunteer, Milly, spent her second year making these pets' holiday season special.She, like many of the other volunteers, says she wants to make sure every furry friend gets some extra love and attention this time of the year."Because some of these animals, they don't have homes and it's nice to see them have fun and eat all of this food," Milly said.Jill Deems spent Thursday morning preparing the bowls. She said it's heartwarming to see the pets get treated like royalty."All of my pets are rescues. Everybody here is in the same boat. We all just love animals. I don't know anybody here that doesn't," Deems said.If you're interested in adopting a pet, you can reach the shelter at (910) 321-6852.