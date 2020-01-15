Bazooka, the portly 35-pound cat, arrives at Wake SPCA

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Bazooka, a 35 pound orange tabby, arrived at the Wake County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in a rather regal way.He was carried down the hallway like a king. It took two people to chauffeur him into a facility.The portly cat comes from one of SPCA Wake's valued transfer partners.Staff is working to help him slim down and purr on."Because of your support, we're giving this big boy a new life," the non-profit wrote on its Facebook page.Bazooka is now receiving care with a trained foster family. He is getting medical treatment and start on his weight loss journey.