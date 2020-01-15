Pets & Animals

Bazooka, the portly 35-pound cat, arrives at Wake SPCA

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Bazooka, a 35 pound orange tabby, arrived at the Wake County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in a rather regal way.

He was carried down the hallway like a king. It took two people to chauffeur him into a facility.

The portly cat comes from one of SPCA Wake's valued transfer partners.

Staff is working to help him slim down and purr on.

"Because of your support, we're giving this big boy a new life," the non-profit wrote on its Facebook page.

Bazooka is now receiving care with a trained foster family. He is getting medical treatment and start on his weight loss journey.
