5th case of rabies confirmed in Orange County in 2019

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Orange County Animal Services received its fifth positive rabies test of the year.
A dog came in contact with a raccoon on a trail in Chapel Hill prompting a call to Animal Services. Since the pet owner's dogs were current on their vaccinations, only a booster rabies shot was required.
This is the fifth positive rabies test of the year in Orange County. Last year the county saw four positive tests all year. In 2017, the county saw nine positive tests.
Orange County Animal Services is hosting two low cost rabies vaccination clinics. The first is taking place Thursday, September 26 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Eno River Farmer's Market in Hillsborough. The second is Saturday, September 28 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Efland-Cheeks Community Center in Mebane.
Animal Services will offer 1-year and 3-year rabies vaccines for $10 and microchip for $35. To receive a 3-year vaccine, you must bring printed proof of a previous vaccine.
For more information, click here or call 919-942-7387
