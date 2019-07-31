Pets & Animals

Rabid raccoon comes in contact with dog, family members in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A raccoon tested positive for rabies in Orange County, prompting a warning from state health officials.

The raccoon came in contact with a dog last Friday in the area of Ford Road and Angel Way in Chapel Hill.

The dog was up-to-date with her vaccinations, so she was given one more booster shot but is expected to be OK.

The dog's owner and another family may not be so lucky. They may need rabies shots after bathing the dog who was exposed to the sick raccoon.

This is Orange County's third case of rabies this year.
