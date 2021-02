STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- You never know who or what will slither into life in 2021.Someone's pet boa constrictor got loose and made his way into the dashboard of his owner's car, and it happened in North Carolina.Fortunately, the good folks at Stanly County Animal Protective Services removed the huge snake from the vehicle without harming it. Employees disassembled a few parts of the interior, including the glove compartment, to get the snake out safely. The animal is back at home and may be considering a future as a mechanic.