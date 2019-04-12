Cary dog in running for hero dog award for work in war zones

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary dog named "Sgt. Yeager" is an American war hero and now you can help him win a national prize.
"Sgt. Yeager" worked alongside his U.S. Marine Corps handler detecting IEDs in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Now he is in the running for the American Humane Hero Dog Awards.
"Sgt. Yeager" detected the location of dozens of explosive devices during his three combat tours, according to the organization.
He suffered injuries and lost part of his ear from an IED in 2012. His handler was killed in the explosion. "Sgt. Yeager" was awarded the Purple Heart.
He is now living with a Marine family in Cary.
"Yeager at 12 years of age is beginning to show signs of aging, though his spirit is undiminished," says American Humane. "Despite his trials and being witness to acts of terrorism, Yeager remains a sweet dog with an infinitely joyful disposition."
Round one of voting in the American Humane Hero Dog Awards is open until May 2.
Seven finalists and their human companions will travel to Hollywood for a star-studded awards gala. It will be televised on the Hallmark Channel this fall.
Click here to vote for Yeager.
