Chapel Hill farm offers goat cuddling sessions

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Inside a white rustic barn at 1870 Farm in Chapel Hill, a barricaded swarm of baby goats await a small group of soon-to-be friends.

Rachel from Apex brought her son Elliot to "cuddle" goats.

"Elliot, our son, loves goats and all farm animals," Rachel said with a hint of laughter and joy in her voice.

Elliot made fast friends with several of the kids--which is another name for a baby goat--petting, holding, and playing.

"It's a nice way to get out of the house," Rachel said. "We were a little worried about the mud, but it's perfect! We just put on our boots and we were good to go."

The farm started offering a goat cuddling session last year. Director Tiffany Breindel said it was on a whim and the session quickly sold out. This year, they have added more opportunities.

"So, you've heard of goat yoga," Tiffany said. "I love these guys and I think they're just so fun to cuddle with, so I decided to take the exercise portion out of the experience and just have time to play with the goats and to give them all of the hugs and loving."

The goats, which are just a handful of weeks old, love the attention.

The goat cuddling season will wrap up soon, currently, there are limited spots left.
