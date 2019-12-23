Pets & Animals

Dog adopted after joining in on Wake County charity run

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. -- A stray dog coming out of nowhere to join a charity run from Dunn to Erwin now has a 'furever' home thanks to a shared Facebook post.

According to runners, Max, the American Staffordshire Terries, joined them for 15-miles at the charity run but none of the runners could bring him home.

After being taken to the vet for a microchip check, his previous owners made it clear that they did not want him returned to them.

That's when Chad Duffy stepped in, giving the dog a 'furever' home after adopting him from the Wake County Animal Shelter.

"Actually, believe it or not, he was the last dog we saw, we walked through the whole kennel," Duffy said in an interview with Spectrum News.

"And we're like, we happen to have behind door number two, Max, who's the perfect running dog," said Chris Becker with the Wake County Animal Shelter.

If you're looking for a furry addition to your family, be sure to check the Wake County Animal Shelter, since the kennel has now reduced its adoption fees for the rest of the month.

Dogs cost $25 to adopt and cats are $10.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdunnwake countyshelterdogadoptionpet adoption
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Days-long search continues for missing Person County man with Alzheimer's
NC man fatally poisoned wife to collect $250K: Prosecutors
NC State alum Christina Koch enjoying holidays in space
Raleigh corrections officer arrested on assault charges
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to step down immediately
Lowrider club pays off student lunch debt at elementary school
Formerly homeless mom has Christmas wish for her children
Show More
Garner I-40 off-ramp reopens after tractor-trailer crash
Once-homeless man runs to raise money for addiction recovery program
Power out for around 1,600 in Wake County
69-car pileup leaves 35 with injuries, 2 life-threatening
22-year-old PA woman dies after Durham crash
More TOP STORIES News