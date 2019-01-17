PETS & ANIMALS

Dog falls through ice, rescued from freezing water

Firefighters in Ohio rescued a dog named Maggie from an icy pond Wednesday morning.

Fire and EMS crews responded shortly after 10 a.m. to a report of a dog in a pond on Beal Road in Franklin Township, Ohio.

Maggie had fallen into the freezing water after the ice broke beneath her. The puppy was holding her head above water, but was very cold, city officials said.

Firefighter/EMT Kyle Keeler and Firefighter/EMT Blake Olson, attached to safety lines, waded into the pond with an inflatable boat.

They managed to reach Maggie and pull her out safely.
