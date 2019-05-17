Draining of Wake Forest pond threatens local wildlife

“They are being left to die.” Wake Forest residents angry a developer is currently draining a pond (where fish, turtles, and other creatures live) to make way for new apartment complex. Town has said land is private property & developer not required to relocate wildlife. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/cvAPdY5TrA — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) May 17, 2019

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County pond is evaporating to the dismay of Wake Forest residents.A developer is draining a waterway off Ligeon Mill Road and there are two pumps working in concert.Residents estimate the water level is already down five feet.Fish, turtles, and other wildlife call the area home."It's destruction of a natural habitat," said resident Jackie Stuckey. "There's going to be hundreds of fish in there and frogs left to gasp for air and die.""We have a lot of creatures that can't remove themselves from the situation and are being left ... just being mistreated," said resident Cori Fester.The pond is going to be part of the future Palisades at Wake Forest and the project is being developed by Southwood Realty.ABC11 called the company and was told nobody was available to speak about the project.The Town of Wake Forest sent out a letter explaining that since the property is privately owned, there are no provisions for relocation of wildlife.The Town also said that after the natural pond is drained, another detention one will be constructed."We understand that the building is going to happen, it's not anything that we can stop, but there has to be a more humane way to take care of these animals," said Fester.