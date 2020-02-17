Pets & Animals

Vet hospital's donation to Durham Fire Dept. may save lives of people -- and pets

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- When tragedy strikes, you need to have an escape plan and that includes your furry friends.

A Durham veterinarian is hoping their donation will avoid any tragedy at all.

"Just to be able to provide every little bit of benefit that they can to make a rescue successful, it's just what I want for them and the people in the community," said Dr. Sabrina Grinstead of Eno Animal Hospital.

Grinstead and the Eno Animal Hospital donated 30 carbon monoxide alarms to the Durham Fire Department. The department said they wanted to have alarms they could install in homes.

"The best way to protect yourself is to have a carbon monoxide alarm. They're relatively cheap and now we have the ability to provide for people who can't afford them themselves," said Chief Bob Zoldos, Durham Fire Department.

The animal hospital raised money and matched the donations -- spending about $400 on the much-needed alarms. But this isn't their first donation. Last May, the hospital donated pet oxygen masks, which are regularly used during fire calls.

"I went into veterinarian medicine to make lives better and that's just what I'm trying to do," Grinstead said.

Grinstead said she really hopes people will decide to call their local first responders and ask what supplies they need. She wants people to continue to pay it forward.
