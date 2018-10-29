PETS & ANIMALS

Edgecombe County 1-year-old dies a week after family dog attacks her

EMBED </>More Videos

A deputy shot and killed the dog.

By
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Edgecombe County 1-year-old injured after her family dog attacked her has died.

The attack happened Oct. 22 on the back porch of the family's home about six miles outside of Rocky Mount.

The mother of the child said she tried to stab the dog to get it off her baby.

"This animal was strong and she did try to stab it, beat it, and get him off and it did not work," said Edgecombe County Sheriff Cleveland "Clee" Atkinson Jr.

When an Edgecombe County sheriff's deputy arrived, he said the child was in the dog's mouth and being slung around.

"They described it as the pit bull shaking a doll baby," Atkinson said. "That's how aggressive it was."

The deputy shot and killed the dog. It took two shots to take down the pit bull mix.

"Officer Whitaker shot the dog twice with his service weapon," Atkinson said.

*Video on this story is from a previous article*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdog attackchild injurednorth carolina newsEdgecombe County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Huge group of more than a thousand octopuses spotted off Calif. coast
Black bear spotted walking around in Asheville cemetery
Low-cost rabies vaccines available in Orange County
'Gold digging' dog pretends to be stray to get McDonald's food
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Student shot at Charlotte-area high school dies
Rotten produce spilled on I-95 exit ramp
Durham wins $1M grant for public transportation in downtown
Raleigh man accused of raping teen girl
Suspicious package addressed to CNN intercepted in Atlanta, network says
Charlotte woman fired after video of racist rant goes viral
Man survives days in mine shaft, fights off rattlesnakes
KISS to play at PNC Arena during final tour
Show More
No survivors expected from Indonesia plane crash, officials say
Free gas giveaway happening Monday and Tuesday
Bodies of missing sisters found duct taped along Hudson River
18-year-old shot in head at Halloween Party in Orange Co.
Safe trick-or-treating options available in Raleigh
More News