Grandmother has sweetest reaction when surprised with new puppy

ESCALON, California -- California resident Alexandra Del Cima captured video of the moment her family surprised her grandmother with a new puppy at their home in Escalon, California.

Del Cima told Storyful her grandparents had been asking members of her family for a puppy for months after their dog unexpectedly passed away the year before.

"My grandparents last dog passed away very unexpectedly & sudden last year & they've been asking for a puppy for months. Today, my mom & I were able to surprise my grandma with a new puppy," she wrote on Twitter.

Del Cima said her family was not planning on gifting her grandmother with the dog, but an opportunity presented itself after they learned a friend's dog had a litter.

"Everything just lined up perfectly so we felt it was meant to be," Del Cima said. "Her reaction was far better than anything I could have ever imagined."

The dog is a Shih Tzu and Maltese mix and is nine weeks old, according to Del Cima.
