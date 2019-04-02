Pets & Animals

Farm owners outraged after dogs kill nearly 30 farm animals in Hoke County

Farm owners are outraged after a pack of dogs went on a rampage at a farm in Hoke County and killed nearly 30 animals.

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Farm owners are outraged after a pack of dogs went on a rampage at a farm in Hoke County and killed nearly 30 animals.

The farmers expressed their frustration at the Hoke County commissioners meeting Monday night.

"They were just scattered over the whole acreage. My llama was just dead. You could hear the baby goats crying," said resident Pat Belski.

Residents fear more carnage could be near. They told commissioners in just six months nearly 30 animals were brutally attacked and left for dead.

"We've gone door-to-door ourselves as concerned citizen's. Today it's an animal. Tomorrow it could be a small child or even ourselves," said resident Robin Berry.

County commissioners vowed to take a closer look at the problem.

But residents told ABC11 it doesn't make up for the animals they lost.

"Now they're all gone. Just like that. I've got no compensation. Nothing. What do I do? These dogs are still roaming free," said Belski.
