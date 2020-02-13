Pets & Animals

Firefighters rescue trapped dog after it climbed onto Pennsylvania roof

YORK, Pa. -- Uh oh. Would your pup do this?

A dog got itself in a bind when the pooch ended up on the roof of a terrace house in Pennsylvania.

Firefighters had to get the dog down from the second floor.

It appeared to be a Siberian Husky.

Many people were wondering the same thing, "any idea what it was doing on the roof?," one person posted on Facebook.

York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services shared a video of a firefighter carrying the dog to safety on Wednesday.



The dog just looked at the firefighter before getting picked up.

No word on how it managed the great escape, but there's plenty of speculation.

"Stinker went exploring," wrote another person. "Glad he's safely off the roof!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspennsylvaniadogsanimal rescueanimalcaught on videodog
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
Man arrested for murder of pregnant woman found dead in car
New children's book explores NC's African-American history
Child under 4 years old among 9 new flu deaths in NC last week
Raleigh man billed $500 for tolls after license plate duplicated
Man charged in fatal shooting at Raleigh market
Barr blasts Trump's tweets: 'Impossible for me to do my job'
Show More
17-year-old killed in Raleigh shooting
3 people in masks shoot 2 men during Durham home invasion: Police
Thunderstorms, gusty winds possible today
Durham men said they opened door, were shot by people wearing masks
Harnett County baseball player collapses during tryouts
More TOP STORIES News