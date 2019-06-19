Pets & Animals

Fishermen reel in record setting 914-pound blue marlin off North Carolina coast

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men hauled in a new record catch in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament on Saturday.

Captain Ryan Knapp and angler Todd Dickerson, of the Top Dog boat, fought for six hours to reel in a really big fish: a 914-pound blue marlin, WCTI reports.



Their big fish came with an even bigger prize: $793,187.50.

The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament has been going for 61 years but never has anyone hauled in a marlin of that size.

The previous best was set in 2000 with an 831-pound marlin. Another angler hauled in an 833-pound marlin in 2010 but was later disqualified for a crew member not having the proper fishing license.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsncfishfishingnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC woman spikes fiancee's Coca-Cola with eye drops, deputies say
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Wednesday, June 19
Deputies trying to track down kitten abusers in Craven County
Wake County to replace wellness check program for seniors
VIDEO: Brawl erupts at Colo. Little League game
3 NC sheriffs to speak against controversial immigration bill
'I just want to hoop': Zion Williamson looks forward to NBA Draft
Show More
'Get paid to drive' scam resurfacing in central North Carolina
Police arrest suspected drunk driver with human torso in car
Photos show reported huntsman spider eating pygmy possum
Man fed 'attack squirrel' meth to make it aggressive: Deputies
2 men accused of killing taxi driver in Garner over $100
More TOP STORIES News