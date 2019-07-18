Durham officials looking to reunite lost goat with owner

The lost goat was posted to the sheriff's office's social media accounts Wednesday night.
The animal was found wandering near East Ellerbee Street and Dominion Street.
"We'd love to help him go home again," officials said in a tweet.
Are you missing a #goat? Know someone else who is? We found this one in the area of E Ellerbee St and Dominion St. We'd love to help him go home again. Please contact our #AnimalServices Division or communications center if you have information about his owner. pic.twitter.com/K0DGplLkyj— Durham Sheriff (@DurhamSheriff) July 17, 2019
Those with information about the goat's owner should call (919) 560-0630 or (919) 560-0900.