Durham officials looking to reunite lost goat with owner

(Durham County Sheriff's Office)

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Missing your goat? It may have been found by the Animal Services Division of the Durham County Sheriff's Office.

The lost goat was posted to the sheriff's office's social media accounts Wednesday night.

The animal was found wandering near East Ellerbee Street and Dominion Street.

"We'd love to help him go home again," officials said in a tweet.



Those with information about the goat's owner should call (919) 560-0630 or (919) 560-0900.
