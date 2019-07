KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cabarrus County K-9 deputy that went missing on July 4 has been found.On Monday, deputies said Igor, an explosives detection K-9, was found by an employee in Concord.His handler said Igor was using the bathroom when he got startled by the fireworks and ran off.In a Facebook post the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office said Igor looked good but was taken to the vet as a precaution.