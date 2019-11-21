animal rescue

Koala rescued from flames reunites with rescuer in hospital following Australian bushfire

SYDNEY -- As wildfires rage across parts of Australia, people are stepping up to help some of the smallest victims of the flames: the koalas.

A dramatic rescue video shows a woman pull a badly burned koala from a bushfire.

Toni Doherty literally took the shirt off her back to rescue the little fella from the flames.

Doherty told local broadcaster Network Nine that it was "just natural instinct" for her to rush to the koala's aid, wrapping the animal in her shirt and pouring water over it.

Doherty reunited with the koala, now named Lewis, at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital.

Clinical director Cheyne Flanagan said he sustained serious burns but is on fluids and oxygen and is eating just fine.

"He's probably the worst one we've got here," she said. "He's got, what we call, partial thickness burns and there's one little spot of full thickness. So he's got really badly burnt hands and feet, he's got burns under his arms, his nose is burnt and a bit of his private parts are burnt as well, and he is singed all over."

A Koala Hospital Port Macquarie Facebook post calls Doherty "an absolute legend" for her actions.

Videos of koala rescues emerge following deadly Australian fires
EMBED More News Videos

A couple found an injured koala sitting in a pile of ash in New South Wales, Australia, an area recently devastated by bushfires that killed at least four people and hundreds of koalas.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimals in perilanimal rescuewild animalsaustraliaanimal newswildfireanimalsu.s. & worldabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL RESCUE
Eliminating pest birds in New Jersey through falconry
Videos of koala rescues emerge following deadly Australian fires
Colorado firefighters rescue raccoon from sticky situation
Puppy named Narwhal born with tail on his head
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Investigation after man found dead in Orange County yard
Deputies identify suspect in deadly Johnston County store robbery
Man with saw stabs Lowe's shopper a dozen times, Charlotte police say
North Carolina's HBCUs at risk of losing federal funding
Driver flees from Wake County traffic stop, leaves small child behind
Punishment increased for teacher who segregated students based on beliefs
Raleigh mayor-elect says affordable housing is a priority
Show More
Durham road reopens after hazmat incident
Teacher, student injured in barn collapse at Princeton High School
Durham man will run to the lowest, highest points on all continents
'He was very dear to us:' Family seeks answers in 2005 Fayetteville murder
Morrisville dance team takes second-place at world competition
More TOP STORIES News