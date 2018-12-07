An ordinary traffic stop quickly turned into a circus when a lemur crawled out of the back of a trailer and appeared to start toying with troopers."She bites!" exclaimed Shane Taylor, who was driving the truck that was pulling the trailer.Taylor, 27, was pulled after driving erratically, troopers said.After officials pulled the truck, video shows Miko the lemur emerging from the back of the trailer and proceeding to monkey around.Next, the troopers spent 15 minutes rounding up Miko, and Taylor was eventually arrested and charged with DUI and hit and run.Miko wasn't the only creature catching a ride in the trailer, either. Troopers also found a tortoise, a parrot, a goat, and a punchy wallaby inside.