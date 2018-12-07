PETS & ANIMALS

Leaping lemur! Lemur and other exotic animals surprise Florida trooper

EMBED </>More Videos

Troopers in Florida stopped a man for driving erratically but got more than they hoped for when a lemur appeared.

By
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLA. (WTVD) --
An ordinary traffic stop quickly turned into a circus when a lemur crawled out of the back of a trailer and appeared to start toying with troopers.

"She bites!" exclaimed Shane Taylor, who was driving the truck that was pulling the trailer.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Taylor, 27, was pulled after driving erratically, troopers said.

After officials pulled the truck, video shows Miko the lemur emerging from the back of the trailer and proceeding to monkey around.

Next, the troopers spent 15 minutes rounding up Miko, and Taylor was eventually arrested and charged with DUI and hit and run.

Miko wasn't the only creature catching a ride in the trailer, either. Troopers also found a tortoise, a parrot, a goat, and a punchy wallaby inside.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalmonkeyDUIFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog lost by Fayetteville groomer found injured in a ditch
PETA encourages people to stop using 'anti-animal language'
George H.W. Bush service dog photo goes viral
Therapy animals help Wake Tech students relax during exams
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Snow forecast: 6 or more inches could fall in areas west of RDU
Preparations underway for impending winter storm
Dog lost by Fayetteville groomer found injured in a ditch
Generic drugmaker to sell alternative to EpiPen injectors
California leukemia patient gives birth to twins after finding perfect donor match
Tyler Perry pays off all layaway items at 2 Walmart stores
Durham to announce plans for 150th birthday
Affidavit: Man who owns Raleigh mansion raided by FBI wanted wife's alleged lover deported
Show More
Fort Bragg soldier with lung cancer says medical mistake will cost him his life
McDonalds giving away free fries for the rest of the year
Clayton music teacher accused of forcing adult student into sexual servitude
Motorized scooter companies agree to abide by Raleigh's new rules
Armed teachers? Several on state crime commission say 'absolutely not'
More News