WHIMPERS AND TEARS: Dog's emotional reaction to 'The Lion King' movie

That one 'The Lion King' scene that tugs at our heart-strings every time, seems to have tugged at this dog's strings too.

Anyone who's ever watched the Lion King knows that there is one particular scene that brings everyone, even a dog, to tears!

Yes, we're talking about the scene in which Simba reacts to the death of his father, Mufasa. The one scene that tugs at our heart-strings every time.

Well, that scene seems to have tugged the heart-strings of one four-legged baby.

A video shared to social media by Josh Myers shows that even his dog, 4-month-old Luna, gets emotional and teary-eyed during that particular scene.

Myers posted on Facebook that the Disney animated movie happens to be Luna's favorite.

In the video, Luna seems to understand exactly what is going on and begins to whimper in response.

"To see her crying at the TV was the sweetest thing I think I've ever seen," Myers said.
